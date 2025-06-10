Mumbai Guide: Try Out Authentic Maharashtrian Food At THESE Eateries In City; Check Out

By: Manasi Kamble | June 10, 2025
Highway Gomantak, Bandra East For seafood lovers, Highway Gomantak is a go-to spot, famed for its authentic Malvani and Konkani preparations. Their menu features a wide array of fish and seafood dishes, including their renowned Bombil Fry.
Panshikar, Girgaum Located in the heart of Girgaum, Panshikar is a favorite breakfast spot offering a range of traditional Maharashtrian sweets and "upvas" (fasting) items. Their farali misal, sabudana vada, and thalipeeth are highly recommended.
Aai Shapath, Ghatkopar West Aai Shapath offers authentic Maharashtrian thalis from different regions of Maharashtra, including Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune, and Nagpur. They are known for unique and traditional curries like Pithla and Vangyacha Bharit.
Mi Marathi, Vile Parle East Mi Marathi offers unique Maharashtrian dishes and is especially recommended for its filling thalis. Their menu promises an authentic taste of homemade Maharashtrian food, including dishes like Misal Pav.
Diva Maharashtracha, Matunga West This restaurant offers a refined dining experience with a focus on regional Maharashtrian specialities. They provide a diverse menu showcasing the culinary richness of Maharashtra, including various thalis and traditional preparations.
Kokan Katta Specializing in Malvani cuisine, Kokan Katta is a haven for seafood enthusiasts. They are particularly praised for their Crab curry, which comes with a rich, coconut-infused gravy.
Maasoli, Byculla Maasoli is a relatively new but highly praised restaurant specializing in Malvani and GSB (Gaud Saraswat Brahmin) cuisine. Their seafood thalis, such as Tisrya (clams) Thali, Prawns Thali, and Bombil Fry, are particularly popular.
