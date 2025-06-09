Mumbai Guide: Craving Ramen? Explore THESE 7 Eateries Known To Serve Authentic Korean Dishes In City

By: Manasi Kamble | June 09, 2025
Mizu Izakaya in Khar West excels in authentic ramen, especially Sapporo Ramen with pork-based miso broth, hand-pulled noodles, and citrus chili oil, prioritizing traditional methods and fresh ingredients.
Izumi in Bandra West is a renowned destination for authentic Japanese cuisine, featuring highly praised Pork Tonkotsu Ramen, flavorful vegan options, and a lively izakaya-style atmosphere with an open kitchen ideal for ramen enthusiasts.
Sugoi Ramen is popular for its authentic Japanese flavors and cloud kitchen model, offering slow-cooked broths (Shoyu, Miso, Bone Broth, Shiro), hand-tossed noodles, and fun anime-inspired options for a modern twist on traditional ramen.
The Fatty Bao in Bandra West offers a diverse Pan-Asian menu, with excellent ramen options. The Tantanmen Ramen features rich broth and pork mince, while the Exotic Mushroom Ramen caters to vegetarians seeking flavor and heartiness.
Donmai provides an authentic Izakaya experience centered on ramen. Their Miso Ramen, with chicken or pork, boasts layered broth and ample portions, enhanced by anime-themed decor.
Atsui Ramen in Andheri East offers authentic, affordable ramen, especially the Ichiraku Ramen inspired by Naruto Shippuden, making it a favorite among Gen-Z locals.
Milliways Broth Noodle & Bao offers highly rated takeaway and delivery, featuring authentic Miso Ramen served deconstructed for freshness, alongside a spicy Kimchi Ramen option for a flavorful experience at home.
