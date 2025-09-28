 'Rise In Fares But No Facilities': Mumbai Commuter Flags Water Seepage In AC Local Train, Seeks Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Rise In Fares But No Facilities': Mumbai Commuter Flags Water Seepage In AC Local Train, Seeks Action

'Rise In Fares But No Facilities': Mumbai Commuter Flags Water Seepage In AC Local Train, Seeks Action

A video shared on Instagram has once again put the spotlight on the condition of Mumbai’s AC local trains. The clip, uploaded by user adv_ashish11, shows water leaking from the roof inside the 11:55 p.m. Andheri to Bhayandar AC local.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

A video shared on Instagram has once again put the spotlight on the condition of Mumbai’s AC local trains. The clip, uploaded by user adv_ashish11, shows water leaking from the roof inside the 11:55 p.m. Andheri to Bhayandar AC local.

In the video, the commuter is seen sitting on the wet seat while water continues to seep from the panel behind him. He describes the situation as a hassle, pointing out how uncomfortable it is to travel under such conditions. With visible frustration, he remarks that despite the rise in fares, the upkeep of the AC locals remains questionable.

“This is a daily problem for many commuters,” the passenger can be heard saying in the video. He appeals directly to the railway authorities to fix the issue, emphasising that Mumbaikars should not have to face such difficulties after paying higher ticket prices.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging
article-image

The video has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many Mumbaikars agreed with the passenger’s concerns, sharing that they have faced similar issues while travelling in AC locals. Users highlighted problems such as water seepage, poor air conditioning, and uncomfortable seating, noting that these issues detract from the convenience the AC trains were meant to provide.

FPJ Shorts
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Indigo, SpiceJet Caution Passengers Over Traffic & Delays
article-image

The Western Railway has not yet responded publicly to the video. However, incidents like these continue to raise questions about the maintenance of AC rakes, which were introduced to offer a more comfortable commuting option in the city.

For daily commuters, the message is clear: if fares are being revised, maintenance must keep pace. The viral clip has put the spotlight back on AC local facilities, urging authorities to act swiftly so that fellow Mumbaikars can travel without inconvenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rise In Fares But No Facilities': Mumbai Commuter Flags Water Seepage In AC Local Train, Seeks...

'Rise In Fares But No Facilities': Mumbai Commuter Flags Water Seepage In AC Local Train, Seeks...

Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September...

Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September...

Mumbai’s Lakes Almost Full After Heavy Rain; Water Levels Touch 99.46 Per Cent

Mumbai’s Lakes Almost Full After Heavy Rain; Water Levels Touch 99.46 Per Cent

Not Out At 96! Mumbai's Oldest Puja, Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Continues Legacy Of Devotion &...

Not Out At 96! Mumbai's Oldest Puja, Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Continues Legacy Of Devotion &...

Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging

Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging