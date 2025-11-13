Mumbai: Ex-Australian Minister Collapsed In Toilet At PM Modi's October Event In NESCO; Revived By Swift Effort From Police & Doctors |

Mumbai: Former Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Andrew John Robb suffered a sudden medical emergency during the Maritime Exhibition at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, held between October 27 and 31. The 72-year-old politician, who had travelled to Mumbai to attend the event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, was found unconscious in a restroom and was saved due to the quick intervention of the Mumbai Police and doctors on duty.

According to officials from the Vanrai Police Station, the incident occurred around 4:35 pm while the Prime Minister’s programme was in progress. Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving an alert that a foreign delegate had collapsed inside a toilet. Officers found Robb lying unconscious but still breathing. An ambulance was immediately called, and he was shifted to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors began emergency treatment to stabilise his condition.

Robb Was Identified Using Key Card & Visiting Card

During the search at the spot, police recovered an exhibition pass bearing Robb’s name, along with a Grand Hyatt Hotel key card and a visiting card, which helped confirm his identity. The hotel staff later verified his credentials, following which the Australian Consulate in Mumbai was notified.

Robb was treated for acute gastroenteritis, which had caused severe dehydration. After initial stabilisation, he was moved to Breach Candy Hospital for further medical supervision. Officials confirmed that he remained under observation for two days before being discharged in stable condition.

Police officers said the situation could have turned critical without timely intervention, as Robb had been found in a semi-conscious state. The quick coordination between the on-duty officers, ambulance team, and medical staff helped avert a major health emergency.

Also Watch:

Andrew Robb Recounts Horror

Speaking to Mid-day, Robb recalled the terrifying episode: “I was waiting for Prime Minister Modi’s speech when I suddenly developed severe stomach pain. I went to the toilet and began sweating and feeling faint due to violent gastroenteritis. I must have passed out from dehydration. When I regained consciousness, I saw policemen around me, they had carried me to an ambulance and ensured I received immediate care.” Senior police officials later confirmed that Robb had fully recovered and safely returned to Australia.

Expressing gratitude to the medical team, Robb later wrote to Dr Pravin Bangar of Trauma Care Hospital, “I wanted to convey my sincere appreciation for the excellent care and treatment you and your staff provided. The procedures you administered were confirmed by my doctor in Australia to have been most appropriate and comprehensive,” according to the report.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/