Mumbai Police Nabs Powai Man's Driver For ₹20 Lakh Theft From Residence; Accused Traced To Nagpur

Mumbai: Mumbai Police recently cracked a major theft case within hours after a driver allegedly stole Rs 20 lakh in cash from his employer’s residence in Powai. The Powai Police Station received a complaint about the missing cash, following which officers immediately launched an investigation. In a social media post on Thursday, the police also released an image of the accused carrying a backpack believed to contain the stolen cash.

According to a police statement shared on X, “@PowaiPS received a complaint reporting the theft of Rs 20,00,000 in cash from the complainant’s residence. The investigation revealed that the complainant’s driver was responsible for the theft and had fled. Acting swiftly, the police traced and arrested the accused in Nagpur, recovering the stolen amount. Further investigation is underway.”

While Mumbai Police’s swift action drew praise, another story of integrity from Navi Mumbai offered a refreshing contrast to the Powai theft. In a remarkable act of honesty, a rickshaw driver, Santosh Shirke, returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh that a passenger had accidentally left behind in his vehicle on the Vashi–Koparkhairane route.

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Gold Jewellery Worth ₹16 Lakh Forgotten By Passenger

Shirke, a Ghansoli resident and father of three, has been driving an autorickshaw for two years. On an evening earlier this week, he found a bag left behind by a passenger who had boarded his rickshaw at Vashi Railway Station and alighted near Shabari Hotel. On checking, he found several ornaments, including a mangalsutra, rings, anklets and other gold jewellery.

Santosh Shirke, rickshaw driver who returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh | Farooq Sayed FPJ

Instead of keeping the valuables, Shirke immediately informed the local rickshaw union and the police. Soon after, the rightful owner, an elderly woman returning from a pilgrimage, arrived at Vashi Police Station to reclaim the jewellery.

“I was called by police, and the family checked everything. All the items were safe,” Shirke said modestly. Moved by his honesty, the police and rickshaw union felicitated him, calling his act a shining example of integrity.

