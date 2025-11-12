Navi Mumbai Heart-Touching Act: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Gold Jewellery Worth ₹16 Lakh Forgotten By Passenger; Earns Praise For Honesty

Ghansoli-based rickshaw driver Santosh Shirke returned gold jewellery worth ₹16 lakh forgotten by a passenger, earning praise from locals and police | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of honesty, a rickshaw driver struggling to buy even one tola of gold for the past year returned a bag filled with gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh that a passenger had accidentally left behind on the Vashi–Koparkhairane route.

The driver, Santosh Shirke, a resident of Ghansoli, has been driving an autorickshaw for the past two years. He lives with his wife and three children — two daughters aged 16 and 14, and a son aged 12.

Bag Containing Gold Jewellery Found In Auto

On Thursday evening, while driving on the Vashi–Juhugaon route, Shirke discovered a bag left behind by a passenger. Inside were a mangalsutra, four rings, anklets, and other jewellery collectively valued at around Rs 16 lakh. The passenger had boarded the auto from Vashi Railway Station and alighted ahead of Shabari hotel in Vashi.

Without a moment’s hesitation, Shirke informed the local rickshaw union and the police. The owner, who realised the missing of the bag, approached Vashi police. The passenger was the mother of Santosh Motling, a resident of Juhugaon.

He informed police that his mother had mistakenly left the bag behind while returning home from a pilgrimage to Kashi. "I was called by police and the owners checked the belongings and found that everything was safe," Shirke said.

“Returning What Belongs To Someone Else Is The Real Earning”

Speaking about the incident, he said, “I have been trying to save for one tola of gold for my family for the past year. When I saw so much gold in the bag, I could only think about how heartbroken the owner would be on realising it was missing.”

He added, “Returning what belongs to someone else is the real earning.”

Police And Union Felicitate The Honest Driver

Moved by his selfless act, the police and the rickshaw union felicitated Shirke, calling his honesty a shining example of human goodness.

