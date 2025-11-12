Thane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Approves Futuristic Transport Plan

Mumbai Pod Taxi | Representational image

Thane: A significant new transport project has gained momentum in the Mumbai metropolitan region. During a recent meeting chaired by Eknath Shinde, the state government approved the launch of a pod-taxi service linking the cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira‑Bhayandar.

The proposed system is to be driven on the public-private partnership model and is expected to ease the growing traffic congestion in these fast-developing municipal areas. Under the plan, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will act as the implementation body and has already appointed a consultant to survey the three cities and prepare feasibility reports.

According to the sources, the service will be an automated pod-taxi network, offering elevated connectivity across key arterial roads. The initial surveys are complete and interested private companies are now being invited to submit detailed technical and financial proposals for the project.

Officials say that no direct financial burden will fall on the municipal corporations concerned, which is meant to ease approval and implementation. The decision signals the government’s effort to introduce advanced mobility solutions in tandem with existing metro and road transport systems.

Residents and daily commuters in the region have welcomed the announcement, though some remain cautious about timelines, cost, and seamless integration with current transport networks. For many who regularly face long travel times between Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, the pod-taxi plan represents a much-needed alternative and hope for smoother, faster commutes.

