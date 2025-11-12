 Thane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Approves Futuristic Transport Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Approves Futuristic Transport Plan

Thane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Approves Futuristic Transport Plan

A new pod-taxi service project has been approved to connect Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion. The initiative, under a public-private partnership model, will be implemented by the MMRDA.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pod Taxi | Representational image

Thane: A significant new transport project has gained momentum in the Mumbai metropolitan region. During a recent meeting chaired by Eknath Shinde, the state government approved the launch of a pod-taxi service linking the cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira‑Bhayandar.

The proposed system is to be driven on the public-private partnership model and is expected to ease the growing traffic congestion in these fast-developing municipal areas. Under the plan, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will act as the implementation body and has already appointed a consultant to survey the three cities and prepare feasibility reports.

According to the sources, the service will be an automated pod-taxi network, offering elevated connectivity across key arterial roads. The initial surveys are complete and interested private companies are now being invited to submit detailed technical and financial proposals for the project.

Officials say that no direct financial burden will fall on the municipal corporations concerned, which is meant to ease approval and implementation. The decision signals the government’s effort to introduce advanced mobility solutions in tandem with existing metro and road transport systems.

FPJ Shorts
Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral
Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral
Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges
Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges
Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential Building
NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17
NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17
Read Also
'Pod Taxi System To Be Operated On Trial Basis In Thane', Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik
article-image

Residents and daily commuters in the region have welcomed the announcement, though some remain cautious about timelines, cost, and seamless integration with current transport networks. For many who regularly face long travel times between Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, the pod-taxi plan represents a much-needed alternative and hope for smoother, faster commutes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral

Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential...

Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential...

Thane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath...

Thane–Navi Mumbai–Bhayandar To Get India’s First Pod Taxi Network: Maha Deputy CM Eknath...

Mumbai To Host Khyaal 50Above50, India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Featuring Atul...

Mumbai To Host Khyaal 50Above50, India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Featuring Atul...

Navi Mumbai Villagers Storm CIDCO Office Over Long-Pending Land Compensation Dispute

Navi Mumbai Villagers Storm CIDCO Office Over Long-Pending Land Compensation Dispute