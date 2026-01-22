 WEF 2026: Maharashtra Govt's Solar Power Model For Farmers Draws Global Attention At Davos
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the state’s solar energy model for farmers has drawn global praise at Davos and will be studied by the International Solar Alliance. He highlighted Asia’s largest distributed solar network supplying 16,000 MW to farmers, leadership in PM-KUSUM, and a target of 52% renewable power by 2030.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Davos [Switzerland]: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday shared about the state's successful solar energy plan for farmers, which will now be studied by the International Solar Alliance. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, the Chief Minister shared that global leaders appreciated how Maharashtra is providing 16,000 MW of power to its farmers using Asia's largest solar network.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

Regarding the energy transition, the CM said, "Today, there was a session focused on energy transition, particularly the International Solar Alliance. Ministers from Zimbabwe and our Union ministers participated, engaging in extensive discussions on energy transition. During the session, we highlighted how Maharashtra's solarisation efforts exemplify the Maharashtra model. We have created Asia's largest distributed solar infrastructure, supplying 16,000 MW of electricity to farmers. We are taking it all through solar."

Highlighting the state's pride, he said, "All the solar pumps installed in the country, 60 per cent are in Maharashtra alone. That is why Maharashtra is at number 1 in the Prime Minister's Kusum scheme." "Along with this, we have also completed 4000 MW of rooftop solar work, and the way we have prepared the resource adequacy plan, in 2030, 52 per cent of the electricity in Maharashtra will come from non-conventional sources. When I showcased all this, people appreciated it a lot, and since it is the International Solar Alliance, they have also talked about sending it to the same countries as a case study, so it is a matter of great pride for Maharashtra and the country", he added.

"Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state will complete its major solar energy project by the end of this year. This project is designed to provide farmers with a steady supply of solar electricity.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "We created a new company to supply power to farmers, and now around 16 GW of power will be generated through solar, through this distributed system, and we will complete this project by the end of this year." He further said that "under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Renewable Energy, Maharashtra has transformed the entire energy landscape in just less than a decade's time. With the vision of PM Modi, we decided to entirely shift the agriculture power load on solar, and we started Asia's biggest decentralised solarisation plan whereby the agriculture feeder was separately solarised."

