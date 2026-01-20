From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At WEF Davos 2026 | Video |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday outlined the state government’s ambitious vision for Mumbai 3.0 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, positioning it as India’s next major investment destination and a future-ready global city.

Addressing global investors and industry leaders, Fadnavis said Mumbai 3.0 is being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as a next-generation city that will be nearly three times the size of present-day Mumbai. The project aims to unlock fresh growth opportunities by opening up over 675 square kilometres of new urban space in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai 3.0, India’s Next Investment Frontier, Takes Centre Stage at WEF 2026



At the World Economic Forum 2026, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis announced a focused push to attract global investments into Mumbai 3.0, a next-generation city being… pic.twitter.com/P16EPRfi9p — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) January 20, 2026

Dedicated Zones For Each Sector Of Development

The Chief Minister highlighted that Mumbai 3.0 will be backed by transformative infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Atal Setu sea bridge and integrated multimodal transport connectivity. These projects, he said, will majorly enhance ease of mobility, logistics efficiency and investor confidence.

Also referred to as KSC New Town, officially Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town, Mumbai 3.0 is planned as a thematic global city with a strong focus on Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. The proposed development includes dedicated zones such as Edu City, Medi City, Sports City, Innovation City and a Global Capability Centre (GCC) City, aimed at attracting new-age industries, multinational corporations and global talent.

Fadnavis said the project will play a key role in generating large-scale employment, boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) and ensuring sustainable urban growth, thereby powering India’s next economic leap.

The initiative is being guided by Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde, with the state government reiterating its commitment to transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a globally competitive economic powerhouse while providing world-class urban living for citizens.

Key highlights from Day One at Davos that strengthened Maharashtra’s role as India’s ‘Gateway’ for global investments.



विविध क्षेत्रांमधील गुंतवणुकीतून महाराष्ट्राला भारताचे ‘गेट वे’ बनविणाऱ्या निर्णायक दिवसातील काही क्षण...



(दावोस, स्वित्झर्लंड | 19-1-2026) #MahaAtDavos… pic.twitter.com/wbY7tXJ7xe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 20, 2026

Maharashtra Kicks Off Davos 2026 With Record ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Investment MoUs On Day 1

Meanwhile, on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Maharashtra signed 19 Memoranda of Understanding, amounting to an estimated investment of Rs 14.5 lakh crore (USD 173 billion) and carrying the potential to generate over 15 lakh jobs across diverse sectors. These developments reflect strong global confidence in Maharashtra’s consumer base, infrastructure capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

Maharashtra began its participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 with the inauguration of the state pavilion, setting the stage for a week of high-level engagements. The initiative aligns with the state’s strategic vision of achieving a five-trillion-dollar economy under the roadmap of Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

