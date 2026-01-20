Davos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs

Davos 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs |

Mumbai: In a major move to solidify Maharashtra’s position as a premier digital hub, the State Government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers Ltd. at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

The agreement, valued at a staggering Rs 1,00,000 crore, represents a massive leap for the state’s infrastructure and technology landscape. This landmark partnership was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO of Lodha Group, during a high-profile session at the Maharashtra Pavilion.

Maharashtra @ Davos 2026



🤝MoU Signed between

Govt of Maharashtra & Lodha Developers Ltd.



Total investment: ₹1,00,000 crore

Employment: 1,50,000



Sector: IT/ITes - Data Centres



Region : Mumbai Metropolitan Region



CM Devendra Fadnavis & Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Lodha… pic.twitter.com/xf11WkzRrI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 19, 2026

The investment is specifically directed toward the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector, with a primary focus on the development of state-of-the-art Data Centres. These facilities are slated to be established within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), capitalising on the region’s existing connectivity and the state’s favourable 'Green Integrated Data Centre' policies.

By integrating sustainable energy solutions into these massive digital hubs, the project aligns with global environmental standards while providing the critical backend infrastructure needed for India's burgeoning AI and cloud computing demands.

Mega Project To Generate Nearly 1.5 Lakh Jobs

One of the most impactful aspects of this MoU is its potential for job creation. The project is estimated to generate 1,50,000 employment opportunities, spanning both direct technical roles and indirect service positions within the MMR. This influx of high-value jobs is expected to attract top-tier talent and provide a major boost to the local economy, reinforcing Mumbai’s status not just as a financial capital but as a global tech powerhouse.

For Lodha Developers, traditionally known for residential and commercial real estate, this venture marks a strategic diversification into high-growth digital infrastructure, reflecting the evolving priorities of India’s leading corporate houses.

#MahaAtDavos it is !



The world has a promising destination, and it’s called Maharashtra!



CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos 2026, inviting the world to Maharashtra - the powerhouse of India’s future !



Here we present Maharashtra to the world… pic.twitter.com/rVIuEltVG1 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 19, 2026

₹14.5 Lakh Cr Investments On Day 1

This massive commitment was part of a broader, successful day for the Maharashtra delegation at Davos, which secured total investment pledges exceeding Rs 14.5 lakh crore across various sunrise sectors. As the state continues to host nearly 60 per cent of India's current data centre capacity, this Rs 1 lakh crore investment by Lodha ensures that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will remain the heart of India's digital transformation for years to come.

