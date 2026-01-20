 Davos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDavos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs

Davos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs

The Maharashtra government signed a Rs 1 lakh crore MoU with Lodha Developers at the World Economic Forum 2026 to develop large-scale data centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The IT and ITeS investment is expected to generate 1.5 lakh jobs and strengthen the state’s position as India’s leading digital hub under its green data centre policy.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Davos 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To Power MMR’s Digital Future; Project To Generate 1.5 Lakh Jobs |

Mumbai: In a major move to solidify Maharashtra’s position as a premier digital hub, the State Government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers Ltd. at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

The agreement, valued at a staggering Rs 1,00,000 crore, represents a massive leap for the state’s infrastructure and technology landscape. This landmark partnership was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO of Lodha Group, during a high-profile session at the Maharashtra Pavilion.

The investment is specifically directed toward the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector, with a primary focus on the development of state-of-the-art Data Centres. These facilities are slated to be established within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), capitalising on the region’s existing connectivity and the state’s favourable 'Green Integrated Data Centre' policies.

By integrating sustainable energy solutions into these massive digital hubs, the project aligns with global environmental standards while providing the critical backend infrastructure needed for India's burgeoning AI and cloud computing demands.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 90.98 Against Dollar In Early Trade Amid FII Outflows, Strong Dollar Demand
Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 90.98 Against Dollar In Early Trade Amid FII Outflows, Strong Dollar Demand
Lollapalooza India 2026 Is Back: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Take Over Mumbai This Weekend
Lollapalooza India 2026 Is Back: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Take Over Mumbai This Weekend
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 20, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies With Thin Layer Of Smog; AQI Slips Into Unhealthy Category At 224
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 20, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies With Thin Layer Of Smog; AQI Slips Into Unhealthy Category At 224
VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment
VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment
Read Also
Maharashtra Targets Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Growth Push...
article-image

Mega Project To Generate Nearly 1.5 Lakh Jobs

One of the most impactful aspects of this MoU is its potential for job creation. The project is estimated to generate 1,50,000 employment opportunities, spanning both direct technical roles and indirect service positions within the MMR. This influx of high-value jobs is expected to attract top-tier talent and provide a major boost to the local economy, reinforcing Mumbai’s status not just as a financial capital but as a global tech powerhouse.

For Lodha Developers, traditionally known for residential and commercial real estate, this venture marks a strategic diversification into high-growth digital infrastructure, reflecting the evolving priorities of India’s leading corporate houses.

₹14.5 Lakh Cr Investments On Day 1

This massive commitment was part of a broader, successful day for the Maharashtra delegation at Davos, which secured total investment pledges exceeding Rs 14.5 lakh crore across various sunrise sectors. As the state continues to host nearly 60 per cent of India's current data centre capacity, this Rs 1 lakh crore investment by Lodha ensures that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will remain the heart of India's digital transformation for years to come.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lollapalooza India 2026 Is Back: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Take Over Mumbai...
Lollapalooza India 2026 Is Back: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Take Over Mumbai...
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 20, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies With Thin Layer Of Smog; AQI...
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 20, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies With Thin Layer Of Smog; AQI...
Davos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To...
Davos World Economic Forum 2026: Maharashtra Inks Landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU With Lodha Group To...
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In...
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In...
Mumbai Climate Week Launches Raigad Pilot To Drive Gender-Responsive And Community-Led Climate...
Mumbai Climate Week Launches Raigad Pilot To Drive Gender-Responsive And Community-Led Climate...