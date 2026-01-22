Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List

Mumbai: The landscape of urban governance in Maharashtra underwent a major shift on Thursday as the Urban Development Department conducted a high-stakes lottery at Mantralaya today to determine mayoral reservations across 29 municipal corporations.
Following the massive sweep by the Mahayuti alliance in the recent civic polls, this draw serves as the final precursor to the formal election of mayors. The lottery, performed through a randomised draw of chits, was overseen by senior state officials to ensure transparency in the rotational reservation system.
List Of Reservations Alloted For All 29 Municipal Corporations:
Jalna - SC Woman
KDMC - ST
Thane - SC
Latur - SC Woman
Panvel - OBC
Ichalkaranji - OBC
Chandrapur - OBC Woman
Jalgaon - OBC Woman
Akola - OBC Woman
Ahilyanagar - OBC Woman
Ulhasnagar - OBC
Kolhapur - OBC
Mumbai - General Woman
Navi Mumbai - General Woman
Vasai-Virar - General
Mira-Bhayandar - General Woman
Pune - General Woman
Pimpri-Chinchwad - General
Nashik - General Woman
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - General
Nagpur - General Woman
Solapur - General
Amravati - General
Parbhani - General
Bhiwandi-Nizampur - General
Malegaon - General
Nanded-Waghala - General Woman
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad - General Woman
Dhule - General Woman
Mumbai To See A 'General' Category Woman Mayor
The outcome has sent political circles into a frenzy, particularly regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where the mayoral post has been reserved for a 'General Woman.' With the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the cash-rich body, the search for a female face to lead Mumbai has officially begun, with names like Tejasvee Ghosalkar already in the fray.
With the reservation status now set in stone, municipal commissioners are expected to issue notices for the official mayoral elections within the next two weeks. For the Mahayuti alliance, which holds a dominant position in a majority of these corporations, the challenge now lies in balancing internal party aspirations with the newly defined social categories. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is looking to capitalise on these specific reservations to field strong local candidates and challenge the ruling coalition's momentum in the final vote.
