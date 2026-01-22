Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List

Mantralaya | File Pic (Image used for representation purpose only)

Mumbai: The landscape of urban governance in Maharashtra underwent a major shift on Thursday as the Urban Development Department conducted a high-stakes lottery at Mantralaya today to determine mayoral reservations across 29 municipal corporations.

Following the massive sweep by the Mahayuti alliance in the recent civic polls, this draw serves as the final precursor to the formal election of mayors. The lottery, performed through a randomised draw of chits, was overseen by senior state officials to ensure transparency in the rotational reservation system.

List Of Reservations Alloted For All 29 Municipal Corporations:

Jalna - SC Woman

KDMC - ST

Thane - SC

Latur - SC Woman

Panvel - OBC

Ichalkaranji - OBC

Chandrapur - OBC Woman

Jalgaon - OBC Woman

Akola - OBC Woman

Ahilyanagar - OBC Woman

Ulhasnagar - OBC

Kolhapur - OBC

Mumbai - General Woman

Navi Mumbai - General Woman

Vasai-Virar - General

Mira-Bhayandar - General Woman

Pune - General Woman

Pimpri-Chinchwad - General

Nashik - General Woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - General

Nagpur - General Woman

Solapur - General

Amravati - General

Parbhani - General

Bhiwandi-Nizampur - General

Malegaon - General

Nanded-Waghala - General Woman

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad - General Woman

Dhule - General Woman

Mumbai To See A 'General' Category Woman Mayor

The outcome has sent political circles into a frenzy, particularly regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where the mayoral post has been reserved for a 'General Woman.' With the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the cash-rich body, the search for a female face to lead Mumbai has officially begun, with names like Tejasvee Ghosalkar already in the fray.

With the reservation status now set in stone, municipal commissioners are expected to issue notices for the official mayoral elections within the next two weeks. For the Mahayuti alliance, which holds a dominant position in a majority of these corporations, the challenge now lies in balancing internal party aspirations with the newly defined social categories. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is looking to capitalise on these specific reservations to field strong local candidates and challenge the ruling coalition's momentum in the final vote.

