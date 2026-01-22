Maharashtra Plans Memorial In Delhi To Honour Brave Maratha General Dattaji Shinde’s Sacrifice In Battle Of Panipat

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to build a memorial in Delhi in honour of Maratha military general Dattaji Shinde of the Scindia dynasty, with the aim of highlighting Maharashtra’s historical role in safeguarding the national capital and the nation. The proposed memorial will commemorate Shinde’s sacrifice while fighting Afghan forces ahead of the third Battle of Panipat.

According to a government resolution approving the project, the memorial is intended to display the contribution of the Marathas in protecting India from foreign invasions and to showcase the sacrifices made by Maharashtra for the security of Delhi and the country at large. The site being considered is near the Jharoda Majra Metro station in the Burari area, close to the location where Dattaji Shinde is believed to have died in battle.

Who Was Dattaji Shinde?

Dattaji Shinde, also referred to as Dattaji Scindia in historical records, was the second son of Ranoji Rao Shinde, the founder of the Scindia dynasty. He served as regent for his young nephew, Jankoji Rao Shinde, who later became the Maharaja of Gwalior. During a period marked by intense conflict between the Marathas and Afghan invaders, Dattaji Shinde played a key role in leading Maratha forces in northern India.

He was appointed commander of the Punjab province and led campaigns against Afghan forces, enabling the Marathas to capture strategic forts such as Attock and Peshawar at one stage. Dattaji Shinde died during the Battle of the Barari Ghat, around a year before the third Battle of Panipat. His reported war cry, "Bachenge toh aur bhi ladenge" (If we survive, we will fight even more), remains part of Maratha folklore.

Details On The Proposed Memorial

The Maharashtra tourism department has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the project. Officials said preliminary discussions have already been held with the Delhi Development Authority to identify suitable land near the proposed Metro station location. However, the exact plot, design, scale of the memorial and projected cost are yet to be finalised.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report. Officials stated that the memorial could include a museum, archival exhibits and audio-visual presentations to narrate the life and military contributions of Dattaji Shinde and the broader Maratha legacy in north India.

The project is part of a wider initiative by the Maharashtra government to develop and promote sites outside the state that are historically significant to Maratha history. The objective is to popularise Maratha heritage beyond Maharashtra and make it accessible and relevant to future generations.

Last year, the state government had also announced plans to build a grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, where the Maratha king was once held under house arrest by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb before his dramatic escape. That project remains in the planning stage.

