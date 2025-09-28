 Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging
Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked weekend as several parts of the city recorded heavy showers between 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Colaba bore the brunt, logging 120.8 mm of rain in 24 hours, pushing it past the 100 mm mark. Juhu followed with 88.0 mm, while Santacruz recorded 83.8 mm and Bandra 82.5 mm. Mahalaxmi, comparatively, saw lighter showers at 28.0 mm.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm, Highest Rainfall in 24 Hours |

Mumbai was battered by another spell of monsoon showers over the weekend, with Colaba recording the city’s highest rainfall at 120.8 mm between 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The heavy rain left its impact on the roads too, as the Andheri subway was closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

Other areas also saw significant showers—Juhu received 88.0 mm, Santacruz 83.8 mm, Bandra 82.5 mm, while Mahalaxmi reported 28.0 mm. Commuters faced delays and traffic snarls across several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain. The warning also applies to the districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Forecasters have predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Tide levels remain a concern. A high tide of 3.24 metres is expected at 2:55 p.m. today, followed by a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8:50 p.m. On Monday, an early morning high tide of 3.43 metres is forecast. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged fishermen and residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant, warning that the combination of tide and rain may increase the risk of flooding.

According to official data, the western suburbs received 81.42 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the island city logged 71.98 mm and the eastern suburbs 70.44 mm. Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reported 115.79 mm of rain during the same period, with the heaviest spell late on Saturday night.

article-image

With this, Mumbai’s seasonal rainfall has touched 3,070.34 mm, moving closer to last year’s 3,330.56 mm. Meanwhile, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg remain on orange alert, while Nashik and Pune have been placed under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep track of official advisories as heavy rains continue to lash the city.

