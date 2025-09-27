Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rainfall; Thane, Raigad Also On High Warning

Red Alert issued in Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane as heavy rains hit Maharashtra during Navratri | FPJ

Mumbai: While the city celebrates the joyous Navratri festival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. This alert is effective from Sunday through Monday morning for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Raigad and Thane.

Orange And Red Alerts Across Districts

A Red Alert, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, remains in effect for Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane until Monday morning.

Following this, an Orange Alert has been issued as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Palghar district has also been placed under a Red Alert for two consecutive days — Sunday and Monday — due to the forecast of intense rainfall.

Weather Systems Driving Rainfall Surge

According to the weather bureau, the surge in rainfall activity across Maharashtra is attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move westward and intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours.

Additionally, a trough extends from this low-pressure area toward the south Maharashtra coast. An IMD scientist explained "The combined effect of these weather systems is likely to bring a increase in rainfall over Maharashtra between September 26 and 30."

Rainfall Recorded Across Mumbai

Amid a yellow alert between Friday and Saturday morning, the Colaba station received 54 mm of rainfall while the Santacruz observatory received 12 mm.

As per the BMC’s automatic weather stations between 8.00 am on Friday and Saturday, the island city recorded at an average of 30.07 mm, followed by 26 mm of rainfall in the eastern suburbs and 10 mm average rainfall in the western suburbs.

Despite orange alert on Saturday, the city witnessed heavy showers in isolated locations throughout the day. The monthly average rainfall for September is 380 mm, which has already been surpassed, with 445 mm recorded so far this month.

