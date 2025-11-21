Mumbai Crime: Ex-Trustees, Secretary Booked For ₹75.5 Lakh CBSE Affiliation Fraud At Saraswati Mandir Education Trust In Mahim

Ex-Trustees, Secretary Booked For ₹75.5 Lakh CBSE Affiliation Fraud At Saraswati Mandir Education Trust In Mahim | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mahim police have registered an FIR against former and current office-bearers of the Saraswati Mandir Education Trust, Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim (West), along with the proprietor of two private consultancy firms, for allegedly collecting Rs 75.50 lakh to secure CBSE affiliation for Class 9 and 10 and committing fraud.

Accused Named in the FIR

The accused have been identified as former and current secretary Sanjay Kashinath Sukhtankar, 69, former committee member Mangesh Narayan Rajadhyaksh, 67, former trustee Anil Pai Kokade, 77, former chairman Vinay Bhagwant Rege, 79, and Anupama Khetan, 43, proprietor of Paribhasha Educational Services and Shashwat Solutions.

Plan to Start CBSE Section & Alleged Misrepresentation

According to the FIR, complainant Dr. Manohar Sanjeev Kamat, 71, a medical practitioner and former vice-president of the institution (2015–2020), alleged that the school management decided nearly a decade ago to begin a CBSE section and reserved one school building for this purpose. Classes were conducted up to Class 8 with state government permission, but CBSE affiliation is mandatory for Classes 9 and 10.

Application Filed But Infrastructure Concerns Raised

In 2018, when the first batch reached Class 8, an application for CBSE affiliation was submitted. However, some committee members later claimed that the school did not meet CBSE’s infrastructure norms, making approval unlikely.

Payments Made to Consultancy Firm Proprietor

Two management committee members Mangesh Narayan Rajadhyaksh and Mohan Nerulkar, along with trustee Anil Pai Kakode allegedly informed the board that Anupama Khetan, proprietor of Paribhasha Educational Services and Shashwat Solutions, could “facilitate” the approval as she was an “agent” experienced in securing CBSE affiliation. They also suggested that bribes might need to be paid to senior CBSE officials.

Rs 30 Lakh Paid Initially, Followed by More Demands

Then-secretary Sanjay Sukhtankar allegedly supported this proposal. On their recommendation, the management allegedly issued a cheque for Rs 30 lakh to Khetan, formalised through an MoU for account and audit purposes. Six months later, Khetan allegedly began paperwork for the affiliation process and arranged visits by CBSE inspection officials.

Demand for Additional Rs 45 Lakh & Off-Book Payments

Later, she allegedly demanded an additional Rs 30 lakh via cheque and Rs 15 lakh in cash for “service charges”. Committee members informed Dr. Kamat that these payments were approved, and minutes of the management meeting on 17 August 2020 recorded the decision to pay her Rs 15 lakh in cash. However, no such entry appeared in the audit report, indicating the cash payment was made off the books.

CBSE Rejects Affiliation Despite Payments

Despite these payments, in March 2022, CBSE formally rejected the school’s affiliation request. A newly appointed committee in December 2021 also reviewed the matter and reapplied, but without success.

Complaint Filed After No Action by New Management

In February 2022, Khetan was called for discussions, during which it emerged that she had allegedly taken a total of Rs 75 lakh from the institution, but no substantive work had been carried out. Dr. Kamat submitted a written complaint to the new management demanding an inquiry into corruption and misuse of funds. When no action was taken, he approached the Mahim Police and the Charity Commissioner.

Audit Findings & Advice for Special Audit

Following an inspection initiated by the Charity Commissioner, the inquiry officer noted that audit reports showed Rs 21.60 lakh (2019–20) and Rs 53.92 lakh (2020–21) recorded as “professional fees”. Since inquiry officers are not audit experts, the complainant was advised to seek a special audit through appropriate legal channels.

FIR Registered Under Cheating & Breach of Trust

Based on Dr. Kamat’s complaint and subsequent findings, the Mahim police have registered a case under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) against the accused office-bearers and Anupama Khetan. The matter remains under investigation.

