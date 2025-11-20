CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 | Canva

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end registration for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 on November 20. Girl students interested in applying for the scholarship can apply on the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Meritorious single girls who are the only child of their parents, have completed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or higher, and are enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools for Class 11 and 12 with tuition costs of no more than Rs. 2,500 per month, are eligible to receive the scholarships.

2. Only Indian citizens will be eligible for the scholarship.

3. The student must continue her education in CBSE-accredited schools through Class 10 and 12. Those who passed the 2025 CBSE Class 10 test will be taken into account.

4. The program offers scholarships to candidates whose gross family or parental income is up to Rs. 8 lakh annually.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application for the Single Girl Child Scholarship, applicants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the scholarship tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2025 apply link.

Step 4: Next, enter the credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload required documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024

The continuation gateway for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 has been extended till November 20. Verification for both new and renewal scholarships can be completed before November 20.