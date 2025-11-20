MP SET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

MP SET Registration 2025 | mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET Registration 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the registration procedure for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 on November 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the MP SET can do so through the MP SET's official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The correction process will conclude on November 22, 2025.

MP SET Registration 2025: Application fees

Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, EWS, and PwBD applicants will pay ₹250 (with an additional ₹40 portal fee), while all other candidates will pay ₹500. Correcting inaccuracies in the application form incurs an extra fee of ₹50 per repair.

Aspirants can submit their applications after the deadline by paying a late charge of ₹3,000 + ₹40 portal fee between November 21 and 28, 2025. Students submitting online applications from November 29, 2025, up to 10 days before the exam date, will pay ₹25,000 + ₹40 portal charge.

MP SET Registration 2025: How to apply?

All eligible candidates can easily follow the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 apply link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required details to register.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

MP SET 2025: Exam pattern

The MP SET test will consist of two papers: Paper I, which is mandatory and includes 50 objective-style questions, and Paper II, which contains 100 questions. The exam runs for three hours. Paper I will feature 100-mark questions, while Paper II will have 200-mark questions.