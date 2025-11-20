 DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions To Begin Nominations; Check Prize Amount
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions To Begin Nominations; Check Prize Amount

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions To Begin Nominations; Check Prize Amount

The DRDO has opened nominations for the 2024–25 Defence Science and Technology Awards, with the UGC urging higher education institutions to begin submitting entries. Two national awards—Dr. Kothari Defence Science Award and Dr. Kalam Defence Technology Award—each carry a ₹10 lakh prize. Nominations must be routed through authorised bodies and submitted within 45 days of the advertisement.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards | Image: Canva

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened nominations for two prestigious national-level awards aimed at recognising outstanding contributions in Defence Science and Technology. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified all higher education institutions to take note and initiate nominations accordingly.

Two Awards Carrying ₹10 Lakh Each

DRDO will confer two major awards, each with a citation and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, for outstanding individual achievements in defence-related research:

Dr. Kothari Defence Science Award – for excellence in basic research in defence science

FPJ Shorts
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142
'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap' - Exclusive
'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap' - Exclusive
Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications
Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

Dr. Kalam Defence Technology Award – for innovation and technology development in the defence sector

These awards are open to individuals serving in government organisations, PSUs, private organisations, academia, industry, and R&D laboratories.

Nomination Process & Eligibility

Nominations will not be accepted directly from individuals; they have to be routed through the authorised bodies such as ministries, departments, organisations, or private agencies.

Read Also
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared; Here's How To Download
article-image

Applications must include:

-Prescribed nomination form

-Personal Information Form (PIF)

-A five-slide PowerPoint presentation

-Supporting documents (qualifications, achievements, publications, patents, awards, etc.)

Nominees are requested to submit a summary in 100 words of their key contributions and another 100-word summary of the global technology level in their area of work.

Submission Details & Deadline

All nominations to be addressed to the Directorate of Personnel, DRDO HQ, New Delhi, should reach within 45 days from the date of advertisement. Two hard copies along with a soft copy should be sent to: Email: dte-pers.hqr@gov.in.

Selection Procedure

The nominations would then be processed first by the Screening Committee, next by the Apex Committee, and finally approved by the Defence Minister. Awardees would be announced later on the DRDO website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check...

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check...

Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11;...

Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11;...

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions...

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions...

Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Appointed As Chairperson Of IIT Bombay Board; Look At His...

Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Appointed As Chairperson Of IIT Bombay Board; Look At His...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector