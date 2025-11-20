DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions To Begin Nominations; Check Prize Amount

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards | Image: Canva

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened nominations for two prestigious national-level awards aimed at recognising outstanding contributions in Defence Science and Technology. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified all higher education institutions to take note and initiate nominations accordingly.

Two Awards Carrying ₹10 Lakh Each

DRDO will confer two major awards, each with a citation and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, for outstanding individual achievements in defence-related research:

Dr. Kothari Defence Science Award – for excellence in basic research in defence science

Dr. Kalam Defence Technology Award – for innovation and technology development in the defence sector

These awards are open to individuals serving in government organisations, PSUs, private organisations, academia, industry, and R&D laboratories.

Nomination Process & Eligibility

Nominations will not be accepted directly from individuals; they have to be routed through the authorised bodies such as ministries, departments, organisations, or private agencies.

Applications must include:

-Prescribed nomination form

-Personal Information Form (PIF)

-A five-slide PowerPoint presentation

-Supporting documents (qualifications, achievements, publications, patents, awards, etc.)

Nominees are requested to submit a summary in 100 words of their key contributions and another 100-word summary of the global technology level in their area of work.

Submission Details & Deadline

All nominations to be addressed to the Directorate of Personnel, DRDO HQ, New Delhi, should reach within 45 days from the date of advertisement. Two hard copies along with a soft copy should be sent to: Email: dte-pers.hqr@gov.in.

Selection Procedure

The nominations would then be processed first by the Screening Committee, next by the Apex Committee, and finally approved by the Defence Minister. Awardees would be announced later on the DRDO website.