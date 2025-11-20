ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared; Here's How To Download

ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 | Official Website

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today, November 20, 2025. Along with the results, the candidate's subject-wise marks are also disclosed. Candidates who took the exam can verify and get their results at the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates can also see their e-Result/Marks Statement.

To view and download the CSEET November 2025 result and ICSI mark sheet, applicants must enter their roll number and date of birth. The ICSI mark sheet will include a subject-specific breakdown of marks.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: Passing marks

To pass the Company Secretary entrance test, applicants must achieve at least 40% in each paper and an overall average of 50%. There are no negative marks in the exam.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: How to download?

To download the marksheet, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Result link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Now, the CSEET exam results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CS Executive 2024 exam scorecard and take a printout of the same for further reference.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Direct Link

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Exam pattern

The CSEET exam pattern is designed to assess candidates across four major sections: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude. This structure ensures that aspirants possess strong communication skills, legal and analytical understanding, economic awareness, and knowledge of ongoing developments, along with basic quantitative ability essential for the Company Secretary role.

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Exam details

The exam took place on November 8 and 10, 2025, in a totally online, remotely proctored style, allowing applicants to take it from their homes while being monitored in real time.