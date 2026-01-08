Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education

District officials welcome children of migrant construction workers as they are enrolled in a Zilla Parishad school in Palghar to prevent learning loss | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 08: In a significant step towards ensuring inclusive education, children of migrant construction workers who were at risk of being deprived of schooling due to frequent migration have been enrolled in formal education in Palghar district.

Fourteen children admitted to Zilla Parishad school

Fourteen children from migrant construction worker families were admitted to the Zilla Parishad School, Anand Ashram, Palghar, and brought into the mainstream education system. To support their education, the students were also provided with free textbooks and school uniforms.

District administration leads coordinated effort

With a sensitive approach to prevent educational loss among children of migrant families, the Palghar District Collectorate, in coordination with Sparsh Foundation and the Education Department, conducted an immediate survey and facilitated the school admissions.

Books and uniforms distributed

The initiative was formally marked by the distribution of free textbooks and uniforms to the students at the hands of District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, who warmly welcomed the children into the school.

Officials and parents attend programme

The event was attended by Education Officer (Primary) Sonali Matekar, Panchayat Samiti Group Education Officer Nimish Mohite, Block Extension Officer Neelam Pashte, Cluster Head Vinod Patil, office-bearers and members of Sparsh Foundation, parents who are construction workers, and the newly enrolled students. The programme was conducted in an enthusiastic and encouraging atmosphere.

Ongoing drive across district

This ongoing drive to enrol children from migrant families into nearby Zilla Parishad schools across Palghar district is a meaningful step towards taking education to the last mile and ensuring that no child is left behind due to circumstances beyond their control.

