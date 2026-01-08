Maharashtra News: Palghar Records Higher Crime Detection Rate, Fewer Road Accident Deaths In 2025

Palghar Records Higher Crime Detection Rate, Fewer Road Accident Deaths In 2025 |

Palghar: Palghar district recorded an improvement in law and order indicators in 2025, with the crime detection rate rising to 89 per cent and a notable decline in road accident fatalities, according to the district police’s annual performance report released on Wednesday.

Violent Crimes See Reduction

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said the district also witnessed a reduction in violent crimes during the year. As per the report, a total of 2,121 offences were registered under “Category 1 to 5” crimes in 2025, of which 1,894 cases were successfully detected, translating into a detection rate of 89 per cent. In comparison, the police had detected 1,889 of the 2,141 cases registered in 2024.

Conviction Rate Shows Growth

The conviction rate also showed improvement, rising by two percentage points to 59 per cent in 2025, reflecting better investigation and prosecution outcomes.

Serious Crimes Decline

Data shared in the report indicated a decline in serious violent crimes. The district recorded 31 cases of murder and 16 cases of attempted murder in 2025, compared to 35 murders and 28 attempted murders in the previous year.

Road Safety Improves

Road safety indicators also showed positive trends. Fatal road accidents dropped significantly to 274 in 2025 from 347 in 2024. However, the number of people injured in road accidents saw a marginal increase, rising to 277 in 2025 from 273 a year earlier.

Police Attribute Improved Performance

The police attributed the improved performance to focused crime detection efforts, better monitoring, and enhanced road safety enforcement measures across the district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/