Palghar News: Tarapur Industrialists Warn Of Unit Shutdowns Over Power Tariff Hikes, Submit Memorandum To MSEDCL

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: Industrialists from the Tarapur industrial belt have issued a strong warning to the Maharashtra government, stating that they will shut down their units and hand over the keys to the authorities if the recent electricity tariff hikes are not rolled back.

Rising power costs threaten industry survival

Electricity being an essential and indispensable component of the production process, repeated and steep increases in power tariffs, along with the withdrawal of various concessions, have pushed several industries into financial distress, industrialists said. They warned that unless the issue of rising power costs is resolved satisfactorily, the very survival of industries in Tarapur would be at stake.

Morcha taken out to MSEDCL office

Highlighting the serious and far-reaching impact of the tariff hikes on industries—particularly small and medium enterprises—the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Association (TIMA) took out a morcha today to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office in Tarapur MIDC. A memorandum was also submitted to Executive Engineer Sunil Bharambe, urging him to forward their demands to higher authorities.

Nearly 40% textile units have migrated, says TIMA

The protest march, led by TIMA president D.K. Raut, began from the association’s office and saw the participation of a large number of office-bearers, industrialists and their representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Raut said that the continuous rise in electricity tariffs had made it increasingly difficult to run industries. He pointed out that nearly 40 per cent of textile units in Tarapur have already migrated to other states.

Maharashtra power costlier than neighbouring states

Raut added that power tariffs in states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are around 30 per cent lower than in Maharashtra, resulting in higher production costs for industries in the state and making them uncompetitive in the market.

Industrialists criticise service quality

Expressing anger over the quality of services, industrialists said that despite generating a monthly revenue of approximately Rs 150 crore from Tarapur MIDC, MSEDCL was providing substandard services.

TIMA Vice-President Papa Thakur demanded that electricity be supplied to industries at procurement cost and said that the withdrawal of the 15 to 20 per cent night-time tariff concession had further aggravated the financial crisis faced by industries.

Demand for fair and stable tariffs

Industrialists clarified that they were not seeking subsidies but were demanding fair and competitive electricity tariffs essential for survival in a competitive era. They seek long-term tariff stability and separate tariff slabs for manufacturing units.

