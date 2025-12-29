Jalgaon Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Cuts Supply To 6,000 Defaulters, Plans To Name Big Offenders | Representational Image | File

Jalgaon: In the urban and rural areas of Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has adopted an aggressive approach against electricity bill defaulters.

The power supply of 6,000 customers who ignored repeated appeals to clear their dues was disconnected this December, and officials have confirmed that the scope of the crackdown will now be widened. Notably, MSEDCL has initiated steps to publicly publish the names of major defaulters, including those who are financially capable or politically connected but continue to evade payment.

According to Chief Engineer I. A. Mulani, the crisis of pending dues in the Jalgaon circle has intensified. Across the three districts -- excluding agricultural consumers -- around 6.5 lakh low-tension consumers collectively owe ₹1,103.23 crore. This includes ₹556.53 crore in Jalgaon, ₹322.10 crore in Dhule, and ₹224.60 crore in Nandurbar. Shockingly, several consumers have not paid a single rupee for nearly a year, resulting in an alarming rise in outstanding amounts.

To expedite recovery, special independent teams of MSEDCL officers and employees have been deployed. Given the possibility of obstruction or resistance in sensitive areas, the drive will now be carried out with police protection. MSEDCL has stated that the campaign will continue without yielding to pressure, intimidation, or political influence. Mulani has instructed engineers to take direct action, including on-site disconnections, under police supervision whenever necessary.

MSEDCL routinely appeals to defaulting customers to clear their dues. However, even after disconnection, most defaulters arrange funds and pay their pending bills within hours to restore their electricity supply and only resume payments when forced to do so.

Names of Major Defaulters to Be Published

Many affluent individuals across Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar owe lakhs in unpaid electricity bills. Despite notices, several have refused to respond and allegedly attempt to avoid action by leveraging political influence. In response, senior MSEDCL officials recently held a meeting to finalise plans to publish the names of top defaulters in local newspapers, especially to create social accountability during the election period.

MSEDCL has also written to the municipal administration, urging candidates to pay their arrears before contesting elections.

Final Warning Issued

MSEDCL has reiterated that all categories of consumers must immediately clear their outstanding dues. Electricity connections may be disconnected at any time if bills remain unpaid, and the names of major defaulters will be made public. Chief Engineer I. A. Mulani has appealed to consumers to settle their dues promptly and avoid punitive action.