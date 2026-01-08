NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 First Merit List For BA LLB Admissions At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details

AILET 2026 First Merit List: National Law University (NLU) Delhi has published the first allotment list for the BA LLB programme on its official website. Candidates can use nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to view the first tentative merit list of selected candidates for AILET 2026. The initial allotment list for the NLU Delhi AILET 2026 is accessible in PDF format.

Direct link for official notification

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Important dates

First provisional merit list: Jan 8, 2026

Fee payment window: Jan 8–14, 2026

Admission formalities deadline: Jan 14, 2026, 11:00 AM

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Fee Details

Provisional admission confirmation fee: ₹50,000

Counselling fee: ₹30,000 / ₹20,000 (as applicable)

Note: Both fees will be adjusted in the total course fee.

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Steps to check the first merit list

The easy procedures described below can help candidates obtain the AILET 2026 First Merit List:

Step 1: Visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Locate the "AILET 2026" tab.

Step 3: Select "AILET 2026 First Merit List."

Step 4: A PDF version of the AILET 2026 merit list will open.

Step 5: Look up your name or roll number in the list to see whether you qualify.

Step 6: After downloading the PDF, save it for later use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.