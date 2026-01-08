BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Schools Likely To Remain Closed On January 15 As City Goes Out To Vote

Mumbai schools will remain closed on January 15, 2026, following the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare the day a public holiday to facilitate local body elections across the state.

The holiday is applicable to 29 municipal corporations, including the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts, which fall under the ambit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This comes as the polling for municipal elections is set to be conducted in a single phase this Thursday, January 15, which has been announced by the State Election Commission (SEC).

While there has been no formal circular issued specifically for school closures, several schools have confirmed that classes will not be held. Sunanya Awasthi, Principal of Kanakia International School, Chembur, told The Free Press Journal, “Schools are closed. There is no official circular or notice out for the closure of schools. Our teachers are deployed for election duties.”

Sources have also confirmed that all government schools in Mumbai will remain shut on the day of polling. A teacher from Queen Mary School, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the decision was communicated internally. “During a meeting, the principal informed us about the holiday on January 15,” the teacher said.

The closure is largely due to the deployment of teaching staff for election-related duties, a common practice during major polling exercises. In the event where a substantial number of school buildings serve as polling stations, the usual educational pursuits will be prevented.

The State Election Commission has declared that counting votes and announcement of results for the BMC elections would take place on January 16, 2026, which falls on this upcoming Friday.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for any further updates, especially private institutions, as announcements may vary depending on administrative arrangements.