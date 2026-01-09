 XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At xatonline.in; Objection Window Open
XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At xatonline.in; Objection Window Open

The provisional answer key for XAT 2026 has been released at xatonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the January 4 exam can download the answer key and raise objections online within the given window.

XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The provisional answer key for XAT 2026 is now available at xatonline.in. The official answer keys are released together with the opening of the objection window. Candidates can assess their performance by consulting the official XAT answer keys. Additionally, individuals have the right to object to any response they believe to be inaccurate.

The date of the XAT 2026 exam was January 4, 2026. The exam's level of difficulty was moderate and remained unchanged from the previous year.

XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the website xatonline.in.

Step 2: Select the "answer key objection" option.

Step 3: Enter your password and application number.

Step 4: Click the "download" or "raise objection" text.

Step 5: Download it and review the information.

XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

The answer key objection window is only available for a little time. If necessary, candidates should voice their objection:

Step 1: Enter your application number and password to access your XAT account.

Step 2: Select the "objection" option.

Step 3: Choose the question IDs.

Step 4: Add a supporting document to your claim.

Step 5: Click "Submit."

Important information

For two to three days, the objection window will be open. The official webpage does not provide the precise closure date. Online objections can be raised by candidates who discover inconsistencies in the preliminary answer key. A processing fee must be paid for each objection submitted. The exam officials will only consider legitimate objections with evidence to back them up. The final answer key will be made public when all complaints have been reviewed. The final key will be used to prepare the XAT 2026 result.

It is recommended that candidates to check the official website for updates regarding the announcement of the results and the objection procedure.

