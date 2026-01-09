 HPBOSE Declares HPSOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Results At hpbose.org; Check Scores Online
HPBOSE has declared the HPSOS Class 10 and 12 improvement exam results conducted in September 2025. Students can check their scorecards at hpbose.org using roll numbers. The pass percentage stands at 77.84% for Class 10 and 89.19% for Class 12.

Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
HPSOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Results: The results of the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) special marks enhancement test for Classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). In September 2025, the board administered the HPSOS Classes 10 and 12 improvement exam.

On the board's official website, hpbose.org, students can now view their HPBOSE SOS class 10 Improvement Result 2025 and HPBOSE SOS class 12 Improvement Result 2025. Candidates can use their roll number to access the portal and check the HPBOSE SOS Result 2025. According to the results, 89.19% of students in class 12 and 77.84% of students in class 10 passed the HPBOSE SOS improvement exam in 2026.

HPSOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Results: Steps to check the result

To view the HPBOSE SOS improvement outcome 2025, students must take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link, as appropriate.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and HPBOSE roll number.

Step 4: To continue, submit the information.

Step 5: The screen will display your HPBOSE 2025 scorecard.

Step 6: Download the scorecard PDF after carefully reviewing the information.

Direct link to check the result

HPSOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Results: Rechecking

Candidates must apply online through their local HPSOS Study Centres by January 23, 2026, in order to be considered for the re-checking of the HPBOSE SOS improvement Result 2025. Each subject will pay INR 800 for HPSOS rechecking in 2025.

HPSOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Results: What's next?

After passing the test, qualified candidates should carefully consider their next course of study. Students must keep their scorecards close at hand if they wish to join in higher classes or colleges.Candidates are advised to periodically check the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org, for updates on mark sheets, re-evaluations, and other information.

