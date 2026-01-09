Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Launches National Education Evaluation And Validation Portal

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has said that India has witnessed a decisive and positive transformation over the past eleven years, driven by transparent governance, citizen-centric policies, and effective implementation of welfare initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the most significant outcome of this period has been the restoration of public trust, with citizens increasingly feeling that the government truly belongs to them. This sense of ownership and confidence among the people, he emphasised, represents the true and enduring meaning of good governance.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a programme organised in Panchkula on Wednesday, where he underlined that public expectations have evolved significantly. Citizens now demand accountability, efficiency, and long-term solutions that improve the quality of life. This shift, he said, marks a mature democratic transition towards performance-driven governance.

On the occasion, he launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, designed to strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy through continuous evaluation and data-based monitoring, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, in the presence of the Chief Minister, Memoranda of Understanding were also signed under the 'Gyan Setu' initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building.

The Chief Minister said that the initiatives unveiled mark a defining moment in Haryana's education reforms. The objective is to build an education ecosystem that goes beyond conventional degrees and focuses on skills, innovation, and employability. Referring to the Vision Document-2047, launched in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047, he said Haryana is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term development.

Nayab Singh Saini further said the National Education Policy reflects a forward-looking framework that integrates knowledge with practical skills, enabling youth to become self-reliant and economically productive. The MoUs signed under the Gyan Setu initiative will ensure that academic research and institutional expertise are aligned with governance priorities and societal needs, he said.

Highlighting a major policy milestone, the Chief Minister said that the state budget has provided Rs. 20 crore for research for the first time, signalling the government's commitment to strengthening research and innovation across higher education institutions. He emphasised that universities should focus on problem-driven research that addresses pressing challenges such as waterlogging, environmental sustainability, and urban infrastructure, thereby contributing directly to policy formulation and development planning.

The Chief Minister stated that since 2014, governance in India has shifted towards inclusive and outcome-oriented welfare delivery. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon, and the Ujjwala Yojana have expanded access to healthcare, drinking water, electricity, and clean cooking fuel. These programmes, he said, have reduced everyday hardships and significantly enhanced the dignity and well-being of citizens, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini shared that India's economic progress reflects the success of sustained reforms, with the country emerging as the world's fourth-largest economy and moving steadily towards becoming the third-largest. This economic growth, he said, must be reinforced through strong institutions, skilled human capital, and innovation-led development.

The Chief Minister informed that an AI-based pre-budget feedback portal has recently been launched to enable citizens, students, and stakeholders to share suggestions in the budget formulation process. He emphasized that the budget represents collective aspirations and that greater public participation will result in more inclusive and effective policy decisions.

Addressing agricultural reforms, the Chief Minister said the government is actively encouraging farmers to adopt crop diversification and modern horticulture practices to enhance income while protecting environmental health. Measures include promotion of natural farming, reduced chemical usage, establishment of Centres of Excellence, and development of export-oriented infrastructure. He highlighted the ultra-modern horticulture market being developed at Ganaur as a key initiative to provide farmers with better market access and improved price realisation.

During a focused interaction with Vice-Chancellors, the Chief Minister urged universities to design skill-based training programmes aligned with industry requirements. He suggested the development of a dedicated digital platform where industries can post their workforce needs, enabling institutions to tailor academic and training modules and improve employment outcomes for graduates.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasised that universities must play a pivotal role in realising the objectives of the Haryana Vision Document-2047, particularly in transitioning the state towards a robust manufacturing and services economy. He highlighted the creation of the Haryana State Research Fund with an allocation of Rs. 20 crore to support research and innovation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Vineet Garg stressed the importance of introducing new-age courses in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, aligned with industry demand. He also underlined the importance of resource sharing among institutions and noted that government colleges established at regular intervals are being developed in accordance with NEP-2020 standards.

OSD to Chief Minister and Director General, Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management, Dr. Raj Nehru, said the NEEV Portal has been developed to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of NEP-2020 implementation. The portal will facilitate phased data submission by schools, colleges, and universities, enabling evidence-based planning and informed policy decisions, he said.

