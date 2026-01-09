NIFT 2026 Application Deadline Extended Again; Now Apply Till January 16

NIFT 2026 Application Deadline Extended: The NIFT application deadline has been extended once more, from January 13, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026. The deadline for completing the form with late fees has been extended from January 17, 2026, to January 19, 2026. Additionally, the rectification window's dates have been extended to January 20, 2026.

Direct link for official notification

NIFT 2026 Application: Important dates

NIFT application deadline extended:

Without late fee: January 16, 2026 (Friday)

Earlier deadline: January 13, 2026

Last date to apply with late fee (₹5,000 extra):

January 17 to January 19, 2026

Earlier late-fee deadline: January 17, 2026

Application correction window (online only):

January 20 to January 21, 2026

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 exam date:

February 8, 2026

Mode: Online

Exam cities: 102 cities across India

NIFT 2026 Application: Application fees

General category: ₹3,000

SC / ST / Female candidates: ₹750

Single-paper exam fee:

- Open / OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹2,000

- SC / ST / PwD: ₹500

NIFT 2026 Application: Steps to apply

Applicants must take the actions listed below in order to register for the NIFT:

Step 1: Go to nift.ac.in, the official NIFT website.

Step 2: Select NIFT 2026 registration from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, select "New Registration."

Step 4: Carefully enter all required information after that.

Step 5: Complete the application, pay for it, and submit it.

Step 6: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

NIFT 2026 Application:

The NTA has added two additional test centres for NIFTEE 2026: Vapi in Gujarat and Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. With this expansion, the total number of exam cities has increased to 102, making it more accessible for candidates from all over India.