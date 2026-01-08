IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: The IBPS SO Main exam scorecard for those shortlisted for interviews has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. IBPS SO scorecard download links are available on the official website, ibps.in, for those who took the exam. They must enter their registration number and birthdate in the login tab in order to view their IBPS SO mains scores.

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Steps to download scorecard

Those who have been shortlisted can follow these instructions to download the IBPS SO scores online:

Step 1: Visit the official ibps.in website.

Step 2: Click on the several candidates who have been selected for interviews for CRP-SPL-XV on the homepage.

Step 3: There will be a login page visible.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 5: The IBPS SO scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Make a printout and save it for later use.

Direct link to check the scorecard

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Registration number / Roll number

Date of the main examination

Category

Maximum marks

Subject-wise marks obtained

Section-wise marks and details

Overall cut-off marks

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.