IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: The IBPS SO Main exam scorecard for those shortlisted for interviews has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. IBPS SO scorecard download links are available on the official website, ibps.in, for those who took the exam. They must enter their registration number and birthdate in the login tab in order to view their IBPS SO mains scores.
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Steps to download scorecard
Those who have been shortlisted can follow these instructions to download the IBPS SO scores online:
Step 1: Visit the official ibps.in website.
Step 2: Click on the several candidates who have been selected for interviews for CRP-SPL-XV on the homepage.
Step 3: There will be a login page visible.
Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to log in.
Step 5: The IBPS SO scorecard will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Make a printout and save it for later use.
Direct link to check the scorecard
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Details mentioned on scorecard
Candidate’s name
Registration number / Roll number
Date of the main examination
Category
Maximum marks
Subject-wise marks obtained
Section-wise marks and details
Overall cut-off marks
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.