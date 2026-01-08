 IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2025 for candidates shortlisted for interviews. Eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in using login credentials.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: The IBPS SO Main exam scorecard for those shortlisted for interviews has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. IBPS SO scorecard download links are available on the official website, ibps.in, for those who took the exam. They must enter their registration number and birthdate in the login tab in order to view their IBPS SO mains scores.

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Steps to download scorecard

Those who have been shortlisted can follow these instructions to download the IBPS SO scores online:

Step 1: Visit the official ibps.in website.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch Viral Video
Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch Viral Video
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC Chief’s House In Kolkata
'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC Chief’s House In Kolkata

Step 2: Click on the several candidates who have been selected for interviews for CRP-SPL-XV on the homepage.

Step 3: There will be a login page visible.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 5: The IBPS SO scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Make a printout and save it for later use.

Direct link to check the scorecard

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Registration number / Roll number

Date of the main examination

Category

Maximum marks

Subject-wise marks obtained

Section-wise marks and details

Overall cut-off marks

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 First Merit List For BA LLB Admissions At...

NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 First Merit List For BA LLB Admissions At...

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Schools Likely To Remain Closed On January 15 As City Goes Out To Vote

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Schools Likely To Remain Closed On January 15 As City Goes Out To Vote

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 394 Posts Ends Tomorrow;...

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 394 Posts Ends Tomorrow;...

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download