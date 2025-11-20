Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Appointed As Chairperson Of IIT Bombay Board; Look At His Remarkable Achievements

Dr. K. Radhakrishnan |

IIT Bombay has recently welcomed a new member to its family, Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors. Radhakrishnan is a prominent person in India's scientific and technological sphere, and arrives at one of the country's leading engineering institutes, bringing with him a wealth of expertise. His decades of leadership, institutional knowledge, and a proven track record in nation-building are now part of the institution's heritage.

Career roadmap

According to his LinkedIn profile, since October 2024, Radhakrishnan has held the position of Chairman of the Council of the Indian Statistical Institute. A seasoned figure in the Department of Space and ISRO, his career is marked by key positions. He currently serves as an Honorary Distinguished Advisor, a role he's held since 2018, and has been a member of the Space Commission since 2022. His past includes advisory positions in 2016 and 2017. Perhaps most significantly, he was Chairman of ISRO, Secretary of the Department of Space, and Chairman of the Space Commission from 2009 to 2014.

Dr. Radhakrishnan's influence extends to India's top educational establishments. He presided over the Standing Committee of the IIT Council from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, he led the Board of Governors at IIT Kanpur during the same period and at IIT Ropar from 2020 to 2023. His leadership also included a tenure at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, Shibpur, from 2015 to 2017. He also chairs the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and leads the Oversight Committee for the Science & Engineering Research Advisory Board.

He held directorships at several renowned organisations, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the National Remote Sensing Agency, and INCOIS. Furthermore, he made worldwide contributions, serving as Vice Chair of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission from 2001 to 2005.

Dr. Radhakrishnan's career, which began as an engineer at VSSC in 1971, showcases a steadfast dedication to propelling India's scientific, technological, and educational progress.

Education qualification

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Strategic Management of Earth Observation Systems from IIT Kharagpur.

He also achieved Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Management Information Systems, General from IIM Bangalore.

However, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from GECT, Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Kerala, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Awards and Achievements

Dr. K. Radhakrishnan's remarkable work in space science, engineering, and the advancement of the nation has garnered him widespread acclaim, and he's been the recipient of several distinguished accolades throughout the years. He has received several honours, such as the K.R. Ramanathan Memorial Gold Medal (2003), the VASVIK Industrial Research Award (2005), and the Silver Jubilee Honour from the Ministry of Earth Sciences (2006).

In 2010, a notable period unfolded. Dr. Radhakrishnan was honoured with the Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Award. He also received Distinguished Alumnus Awards from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore. His contributions were solidified in 2014 when he received the ISRO Lifetime Achievement Award, the Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Technovation–Sarabhai Award. The Padma Bhushan, a prestigious civilian accolade in India, was also bestowed upon him. That same year, he also earned a spot on Nature’s “Ten People Who Mattered” globally.