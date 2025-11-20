IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December TEE 2025; Exams From December 1

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the admit cards for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2025 on the Samarth Portal. Students enrolled in programmes such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MCA, MSc, and others can now download their hall tickets using their enrollment number.

Exams From December 1 to January 8

The December TEE will be held from December 1, 2025, to January 8, 2026, in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Evening Shift: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Each of the exams will last for three hours.

Eligibility & Exam Guidelines

Only those students are allowed to appear for the examination who have submitted their assignments before the due dates and completed the minimum duration of the programme. IGNOU clarified that no requests for rescheduling will be accepted in cases involving:

-Courses from the same group (Group 1–6)

-Backlog courses from different years

-Courses from separate programmes

-MP programme courses from various specialisations

The university has also issued a strict advisory for students appearing in the coming examinations, specifying that only those with valid course registrations, completed assignments, and the requisite minimum study period will be allowed to appear for the tests. Officials made it clear that no date-change requests will be entertained, even if there is an overlap in papers, backlog, or in cases of electives chosen across different programmes or specialisations.

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the IGNOU December TEE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Admit Card Direct Link