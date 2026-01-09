 Uttar Pradesh Schools To Celebrate Annual And Sports Day With ₹19.80 Crore Released For Over 1.32 Lakh Institutions
Uttar Pradesh Schools To Celebrate Annual And Sports Day With ₹19.80 Crore Released For Over 1.32 Lakh Institutions

The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 19.80 crore for Annual Day and Sports Day events in over 1.32 lakh council schools and 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. Scheduled by the end of January, the events aim to promote values, culture, sports, and community participation, fostering confidence, discipline, teamwork, and improved enrolment and attendance among students.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 19.80 crore for organising Annual Day and Sports Day events in more than 1.32 lakh council schools and 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 19.80 crore for organising Annual Day and Sports Day events in more than 1.32 lakh council schools and 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state, officials said on Thursday.

As per a press statement, the Basic Education Department has directed that preparations for the events be completed by the end of January. The programmes will be held in over 1.31 lakh council schools and all 746 KGBVs with the support of School Management Committees (SMCs).

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the initiative aims to take education beyond textbooks by linking it with values, culture, sports and community participation.

"By connecting education with values, culture and sports, we are strengthening enrolment and attendance along with the all-round development of children," he said.

According to officials, the events are intended to foster self-confidence, discipline and a spirit of teamwork among students, while ensuring sustained growth in enrolment, attendance and retention. The objective is also to develop council schools as active centres of the community.

During Annual Day celebrations, competitions such as drama, story writing, speech, debate, painting, rangoli and poster-making will be organised, along with exhibitions of learning material prepared by students under the 'Learning by Doing' approach.

Sports Day will feature track events, including relay races, with provisions for parental participation where feasible.

Director General of School Education Monica Rani said the initiative would help build trust between schools and the community, adding that outstanding performers and students with the highest attendance would be recognised.

