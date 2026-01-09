 IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card At agnipathvayu.cdac.in
The Indian Air Force has released the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II admit card for the first batch. Shortlisted candidates can download the hall ticket from agnipathvayu.cdac.in using their login details.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
article-image

IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card: The Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 admission card for the initial round of Phase-II testing has been made available by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Shortlisted candidates can now use their candidate login on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, to download their hall passes. The official update states that the second batch of Phase-II test admit cards would be released soon.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

To download the hall pass, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Candidate Login" option.

Step 3: Type in your password and username or email address.

Step 4: Select "Login."

Step 5: The screen will display the Agniveer Vayu admission card.

Step 6: Download the admit card after carefully reviewing all the information.

Step 7: Take a printout copy for your records.

Direct link to download the admit card

IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number / registration number

Exam date

Reporting time

Exam shift and duration

Examination centre name and address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card: Guidelines

Examinees must adhere to the guidelines listed on their admit card. Important points consist of:

Reporting time: Arrive at the testing location well in advance of the time indicated on the admit card.

Documents needed: Bring a printed copy of your admission card and a legitimate photo ID, such as your voter ID or Aadhaar card.

Prohibited items: Study materials, electronic devices, and other prohibited objects are not permitted within the testing facility.

Candidates should only consult the official website and utilise the assistance information offered there if they find any inconsistencies or technological difficulties when downloading the admit card.

For the most recent information, candidates are advised to frequently check the official portal.

