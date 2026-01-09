IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard Released For Interview Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Download Mains Marks Before January 14

IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: The IBPS PO 2025 scorecard was announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the shortlisted applicants who would be interviewed today, January 9, 2026. The IBPS PO scorecard 2025 link is available online at the official website, ibps.in, for candidates who passed the main exam. To get the IBPS PO scorecard 2025, they must enter their date of birth, registration number, roll number, and password.
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Important dates
IBPS PO 2025 mains result declared: December 1, 2025
IBPS PO 2025 scorecard released: January 9, 2026
Availability of IBPS PO mains scorecard: From January 9 to January 14, 2026
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Login credentials required
Registration number / Roll number
Date of birth / Password
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Steps to download the scorecard
Applicants can follow these instructions to download the IBPS PO scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official ibps.in website.
Step 2: On the portal, select Scores of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview CRP PO/MTs.
Step 3: There will be a login page visible.
Step 4: Enter your birthdate, registration number, roll number, and password.
Step 5: Examine and obtain the IBPS PO scorecard
Direct link to download scorecard
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Details mentioned on scorecard
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Registration number
Exam date
Section-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Section-wise cut-off marks
Overall cut-off marks
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.