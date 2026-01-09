 IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard Released For Interview Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Download Mains Marks Before January 14
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard Released For Interview Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Download Mains Marks Before January 14

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO 2025 scorecard for candidates shortlisted for the interview round. Qualified mains candidates can download their scorecards from ibps.in between January 9 and January 14, 2026.

Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: The IBPS PO 2025 scorecard was announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the shortlisted applicants who would be interviewed today, January 9, 2026. The IBPS PO scorecard 2025 link is available online at the official website, ibps.in, for candidates who passed the main exam. To get the IBPS PO scorecard 2025, they must enter their date of birth, registration number, roll number, and password.

IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Important dates

IBPS PO 2025 mains result declared: December 1, 2025

IBPS PO 2025 scorecard released: January 9, 2026

Availability of IBPS PO mains scorecard: From January 9 to January 14, 2026

IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Login credentials required

Registration number / Roll number

Date of birth / Password

IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Steps to download the scorecard

Applicants can follow these instructions to download the IBPS PO scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official ibps.in website.

Step 2: On the portal, select Scores of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview CRP PO/MTs.

Step 3: There will be a login page visible.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate, registration number, roll number, and password.

Step 5: Examine and obtain the IBPS PO scorecard

Direct link to download scorecard

IBPS PO 2025 Scorecard: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Exam date

Section-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Section-wise cut-off marks

Overall cut-off marks

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

