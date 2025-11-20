Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Pattern Here

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the hall tickets for the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak (Vehicle Driver) Recruitment Exam 2025. Aspirants who submitted applications for RSSB Vehicle Driver jobs can now download their admit cards from the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The hall ticket includes important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, and exam time.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the admit card, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Important Link' section and then click on the Vehicle Driver "Admit Card" link.

Step 3: After this, the admit card download portal will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as application number, date of birth, captcha code, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents for the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Recruitment 2025 are:

1. Printed admit card (mandatory)

2. Original photo ID (any one): Aadhaar card with date of birth, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or voter ID

3. One recent colour photograph (2.5 cm × 2.5 cm)

4. Blue or black ballpoint pen

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

This recruitment exam will comprise 120 objective-type questions worth 200 marks. The exam lasts two hours. Each incorrect response results in a one-third of a mark deduction.

The subjects and amount of questions are listed below: General Hindi (20), General English (15), Geography (20), History, Arts, and Culture of Rajasthan (20), Indian Constitution and Political System with Special Reference to Rajasthan (10), General Science (5), Current Affairs (10), Basic Computer (5), and General Mathematics (15).

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Rajasthan Driver Exam 2025 will take place in a single shift on November 23rd. Aspirants are urged to carefully review all facts on the hall ticket and bring a printed copy to the examination centre, since entry without it is not permitted.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of a written test (computer-based or OMR), driving test, skill test, document verification, and medical test.