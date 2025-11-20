 CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

The final State Service Recruitment Examination 2024 (PCS) results expected to be out soon by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on the CGPSC's official website at psc.cg.gov.in. The ultimate decision will be determined by the combined performance of the main exam and the interview. A total of 246 vacancies are being filled across 17 services.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
CGPSC PCS 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is likely to issue the final State Service Recruitment Examination 2024 (PCS) results today, November 20, 2025. Applicants who took the main examination and interviews can access their results online on the CGPSC's official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Previously, the CGPSC announced the PCS Prelims results in March 2024, proclaiming 3,737 applicants successful. Following the main exam, 643 candidates were selected for the interview round. The ultimate decision will be determined by the combined performance of the main exam and the interview.

CGPSC PCS 2024: Vacancy details

This year, through this recruitment, a total of 246 vacancies are being filled across 17 services. The DSP position has been created for the first time in this recruitment cycle.

CGPSC PCS 2024: How to check the result?

To view the CGPSC PCS 2024 final result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CGPSC website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Results” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024” link.

Step 4: After this, enter the details such as roll number, registration ID, or other required credentials.

Step 5: Now, the CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the CGPSC PCS 2024 final result

Assistant Professors recruitment

The CGPSC has announced the hiring of 125 Assistant Professors at ten government medical institutes throughout Chhattisgarh. The application procedure for this position will begin on November 25.

The recruiting drive also comprises seven super speciality doctor positions in departments such as cardiology (2 postings), medical oncology, surgical oncology, cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery, and cardiac anaesthetist. The posts are divided into four categories: Unreserved (45), Scheduled Caste (SC) 21, Scheduled Tribe (ST) 43, and Non-Reserved (OBC) 16.

