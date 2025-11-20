 RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
The application process for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level positions will end today, November 20, 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official websites of regional RRBs. The application cost is ₹500/- for all applicants. The cost can be paid using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board will end the application process for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level positions on November 20, 2025. Applicants who wish to apply for graduate-level positions can apply on the official websites of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

Last date to submit the fees: November 22, 2025

Correction process date: November 23 to December 2, 2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161 posts

2. Station Master: 615

3. Goods Train Manager: 3416

4. Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist: 921

5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 638

6. Traffic Assistant: 59

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a first-stage computer-based test (CBT), a second-stage computer-based test (CBT), a computer-based typing skill test (CBTST) or computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) (as applicable), and document verification/medical examination. Selection is strictly based on merit, using the above-mentioned recruitment processes. In CBTs, negative marking will be used (at least one-third of a mark for each incorrect answer).

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those who wish to submit their applications online can follow the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, log in to the account with the generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹500/- for all applicants, and ₹250/- for those belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC). The cost can be paid using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

