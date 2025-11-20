RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board will end the application process for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level positions on November 20, 2025. Applicants who wish to apply for graduate-level positions can apply on the official websites of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

Last date to submit the fees: November 22, 2025

Correction process date: November 23 to December 2, 2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161 posts

2. Station Master: 615

3. Goods Train Manager: 3416

4. Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist: 921

5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 638

6. Traffic Assistant: 59

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a first-stage computer-based test (CBT), a second-stage computer-based test (CBT), a computer-based typing skill test (CBTST) or computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) (as applicable), and document verification/medical examination. Selection is strictly based on merit, using the above-mentioned recruitment processes. In CBTs, negative marking will be used (at least one-third of a mark for each incorrect answer).

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those who wish to submit their applications online can follow the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, log in to the account with the generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹500/- for all applicants, and ₹250/- for those belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC). The cost can be paid using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.