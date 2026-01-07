AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Results Expected Soon

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: The 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) final answer key has been made public by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The final answer key is now available on the official website for candidates who took the test. It is anticipated that the AIBE 20 2025 results will be released shortly.

Five questions from each of the four sets of the question paper have been removed from the final solution key, which BCI provided after assessing the problems.

Candidates should keep in mind that there will be no opportunity for objections to the final answer key. The final answer key will serve as the basis for the outcome, which is anticipated to be announced shortly.

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: Important dates

AIBE 20 exam date: 30 November 2025

Release of AIBE 20 provisional answer key: 03 December 2025

Objection window opens: 03 December 2025

Objection window closes: 10 December 2025

Release of AIBE 20 final answer key: 06 January 2026

Declaration of AIBE 20 results: To be announced

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

To download the AIBE 2025 final answer key, students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click the PDF link for the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key.

Step 3: Download the PDF answer key, then double-check your responses.

Step 4: After calculating your score, save the PDF answer key.

Direct link to check the answer key

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to check the result

Students can use the instructions below to download the AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025 PDF:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Enter your roll number and password to log in using your AIBE login credentials.

Step 3: The specific result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click the download icon to get the AIBE 20 Scorecard.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.