GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended With Late Fee Till January 16; Apply NOW At gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: The GUJCET registration deadline has been extended with a late fee by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Until January 16, 2026, students who have not yet applied can visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org and register by paying a late cost of INR 1000 in addition to the standard application fee of INR 350. The previous deadline for applications was January 6, 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Important details

Earlier last date to apply: 06 January 2026

Extended application period (with late fee): 07 January 2026 to 16 January 2026

Late fee amount: ₹1,000

Regular application fee: ₹350

Total application fee: ₹1,350

GUJCET 2026 exam date: 29 March 2026

Exam mode: Offline (pen-and-paper)

GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply

Step 1: Go to gujcet.gseb.org, the GUJCET's official website.

Step 2: To create new login credentials, register.

Step 3: Enter your new login information and use the SBI ePay system (credit card, debit card, or net banking) to pay the INR 1,350 (350+1000) application fee.

Step 4: Complete the comprehensive application form with your academic and personal details.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of their signature and photo in the designated format.

Step 6: Examine every detail closely for any mistakes.

Step 7: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page.

Direct link to apply

The GUJCET is given for disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics, according on the course the candidate choose. When the results are released, each eligible candidate must register separately on the ACPC portal for counselling and seat assignment.

The GUJCET is required for candidates from Groups A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream who want to enrol in Gujarat's Diploma/Degree Pharmacy or Degree Engineering programs.