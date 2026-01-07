Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Today At jmicoe.in; Check Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025 | Canva

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is ready to commence the online admission process for the next academic year 2026 on its official website. Interested applicants must visit the JMI's official website in order to finish the online admissions process by the deadline. The official admittance portal will accept applications starting today, January 7, 2026.

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: Important dates

Nursery, Prep & Class I

(Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: January 7, 2026

Last date to apply: January 27, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Class VI & IX

(Jamia Sr. Sec. School, Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School – S/F, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: February 5, 2026

Last date to apply: March 5, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Class XI (Science / Arts / Commerce)

(Jamia Sr. Sec. School, Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School – S/F, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: February 20, 2026

Last date to apply: March 20, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Balak Mata Centres

Application form release: March 5, 2026

Last date to apply: April 20, 2026

Application fee: ₹50

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: How to apply

Students and parents are advised to complete the Jamia Millia Islamia School Application Form by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To begin the admissions process, go to the official Jamia Millia Islamia website at jmicoe.in.

Step 2: You will be prompted to complete the application by clicking on the link.

Step 3: You must fill out the online JMI school application form.

Step 4: Pay the online admission fee after completing the admission form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for later use and submit to continue.

For more information, students and parents are advised to visit the JMI's official website at jmi.ac.in.