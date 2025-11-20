 IAF Releases Provisional Selection Lists For Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026; Get Direct Link Here
IAF Releases Provisional Selection Lists For Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026; Get Direct Link Here

IAF Releases Provisional Selection Lists For Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026; Get Direct Link Here

The IAF has released the provisional select lists (PSLs) for Agniveer Vayu intake 01/2026, featuring state-wise, zone-wise, and all-India merit rankings. The lists include more candidates than vacancies to compensate for enrolment-day dropouts. CSV clearance, medical fitness, and age eligibility remain mandatory for final selection. The enrolment list will be published on December 1, 2025.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
IAF Agniveer Result |

IAF Agniveer Result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the provisional selection lists (PSLs) for Agniveer Vayu intake 01/2026, enabling candidates from science and non-science streams to check their status on the official portal, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The lists, published under the candidate tab, include shortlisted candidates for the next recruitment stages.

Multiple Lists Released to Cover Anticipated Vacancies

IAF explained that state-wise, zone-wise, and all-India PSLs show more candidates than the available vacancies to make up for deficiencies arising from absenteeism, medical unfitness, or unwillingness at the time of enrolment.

PSL Inclusion Not a Guarantee of Enrolment

The Air Force clarified that the names in the PSL are performance-based and on cut-off marks, but do not guarantee final enrolment. Candidates will have to qualify on other grounds, such as medical fitness, age criteria, a maximum 21 years of age as on the date of enrolment, verification of domicile, and availability of vacancies.

CSV Failure Leads to Cancellation

Candidates who did not clear their Certificate Subject to Verification (CSV) within the stipulated timeframe have been excluded from the PSL. Candidates from Assam who have their domicile verification pending must produce the certificate at the time of enrolment, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December TEE 2025; Exams From December 1
article-image

Candidates Can Cross-Check Across Lists

Names that do not figure in the state list may appear in the zone-wise or all-India PSLs. Candidates figuring in more than one list will be allotted only one stream based on IAF requirements.

Enrolment List on December 1

The final enrolment list is likely to be published on December 1, 2025, with further detailed instructions to be announced on the official website. The IAF has also advised candidates not to give up their studies or employment until final confirmation.

IAF Agniveer Result Direct Link

