 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMeghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma emphasized education as a top priority despite systemic challenges. Speaking at the Ramakrishna Mission College inauguration in Sohra, he highlighted efforts to reform the sector with a child-centric focus. He praised the Mission's role in holistic education and assured government support to address infrastructure issues for better quality education.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector | Twitter

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday reiterated that education remains a top priority for the state government, but acknowledged that the sector is grappling with numerous challenges.

Speaking at a function in Sohra, Sangma said, “Systemic structural issues have made the education sector highly complex. Despite significant spending, these challenges have hindered our ability to deliver the quality education we aspire to.”

He noted that efforts to streamline and restructure the system have begun, including rationalising schools, which he believes will lead to gradual improvements.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Nearly 1 Lakh Students Clearing JEE Nursing And...
article-image

Emphasising a child-centric approach, Sangma urged schools, teachers, and managing committees to keep students at the heart of all decisions.

FPJ Shorts
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Run Onto The Stage, Hug Singer - Watch Video
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Run Onto The Stage, Hug Singer - Watch Video
'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries

“Let the student be the guiding force—not just what benefits teachers or institutions, but what truly serves the child,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Ramakrishna Mission College in Sohra—the first such college by the Mission in the Northeast—affiliated with Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

The event was attended by Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliem, Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem, and Swami Achyuteshananda, Trustee of RK Math &amp; Mission.

Highlighting the Mission’s contribution, Sangma praised its commitment to holistic education and character building.

Read Also
Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Sanskriti School, British School & Modern School Searched,...
article-image

“The Ramakrishna Mission nurtures children to become disciplined, hardworking, empathetic citizens with strong values,” he said.

He stressed that investing in human capital is the greatest investment a government or society can make.

Sangma assured that infrastructure challenges faced by Mission schools—such as road connectivity, electricity, and water—will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Expressing gratitude to the Mission for its dedication, he affirmed, “The government will work with you to ensure quality education for the children and youth of our state.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

IIM Mumbai Signs Pact With World Intellectual Foundation To Drive Policy Innovation And Capacity...

IIM Mumbai Signs Pact With World Intellectual Foundation To Drive Policy Innovation And Capacity...

IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For PhD Programme 2026; Apply By February 16, Check Eligibility

IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For PhD Programme 2026; Apply By February 16, Check Eligibility

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Nearly 1 Lakh Students Clearing JEE Nursing And...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Nearly 1 Lakh Students Clearing JEE Nursing And...

Biometric Attendance Now Mandatory For All Madrasa Teachers In Aligarh, Salaries To Depend On...

Biometric Attendance Now Mandatory For All Madrasa Teachers In Aligarh, Salaries To Depend On...