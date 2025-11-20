 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Nearly 1 Lakh Students Clearing JEE Nursing And Paramedical Exams
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated nearly 1 lakh candidates who recently cleared various state Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) for nursing and paramedical courses.

She also said the successful candidates are currently undergoing counselling for admission to institutions offering nursing and paramedical education.

"I extend my congratulations and best wishes to these nearly one lakh successful youths, as well as to their teachers and parents," she posted on X.

The CM stated that those joining the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and other related professions would help strengthen the state's healthcare system.

She added that vocational education, employment opportunities and improvements in healthcare services were becoming closely linked.

"In this way, vocational education, employment opportunities for lakhs, and improvement of the state's healthcare system are becoming interconnected," she added.

