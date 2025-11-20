 Biometric Attendance Now Mandatory For All Madrasa Teachers In Aligarh, Salaries To Depend On Records
Biometric Attendance Now Mandatory For All Madrasa Teachers In Aligarh, Salaries To Depend On Records

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
The Aligarh district administration has made recording attendance through a biometric system mandatory for all madrasa teachers. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Aligarh: The Aligarh district administration has made recording attendance through a biometric system mandatory for all madrasa teachers, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan said the step has been taken in compliance with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Henceforth, salaries of madrasa teachers will be disbursed based on their biometric attendance records," he told reporters.

Responding to a query, Ranjan said the ongoing exercise to identify "illegal madrasas" in the district is currently on hold.

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when the investigation into unregistered madrasas will resume.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

