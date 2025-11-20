ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Out Today; Check Subject-Wise Scores From 2 PM At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result | Official Notification

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result today, November 20, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu.

The results of those who sat for the exam on November 8 and 10 will be made available online. Candidates can log in using their application number and date of birth to download the e-result-cum-marks statement.

Exam Mode

This year, CSEET was conducted in remote-proctored online mode, enabling candidates to appear from home. The test assessed the candidates' business communication, legal aptitude, economic and business environment, and current affairs-the four key components of the exam.

Clearing the CSEET is compulsory for aspirants looking to enrol in the CS Executive Programme. The e-mark statement available on the portal can be instantly downloaded and used for future documentation.

Marks & Pass Percentage Details

The result dashboard will reflect subject-wise marks and overall performance. ICSI will release the pass percentages for the November session, subject-wise and overall, which will give an idea about the difficulty level of the exam and the performance trends. ICSI has clarified that no physical scorecard will be issued this time.

ICSI conducts the CSEET in January, May, July, and November, offering multiple opportunities for students to enter the Company Secretary programme. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their e-result for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CSEET 2025 Result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the ICSI CSEET 2025 Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ICSI CSEET 2025 Result and take a printout for future reference.