RRB NTPC Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Soon

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to issue the NTPC CBT 1 Undergraduate Level Result 2025 shortly. Aspirants who took the exam can view and get their results via the official regional RRB websites.

To view a comprehensive scorecard, including marks, candidates must log in to the corresponding RRB regional website using their registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to download the scorecard?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB regional websites.

Step 2: Click on the “RRB NTPC CBT 1 Undergraduate Level Result 2025” labelled link.

Step 3: After this, go to the PDF containing the shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers link.

Step 4: Next, use the Ctrl + F function to search for the roll number quickly.

Step 5: Now, log in using the details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: The RRB NTPC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The results are likely to be provided in PDF format, including the roll numbers of applicants who have advanced to the next stage. Aspirants are urged to use the Ctrl + F key to rapidly find their roll numbers in the document.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 posts. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

2. Station Master: 994

3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144

4. Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist: 1,507

5. Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 732

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam dates

The RRB NTPC test was held from August 7 to September 9 to recruit applicants for various undergraduate-level positions across multiple RRB zones.

RRB NTPC 2025: Selection process

Those who pass CBT 1 will proceed to CBT 2, which will include skill tests (if applicable), document verification, and a medical examination.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Minimum qualification for CBT 1

The minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2025 vary by category. Candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories must secure at least 40% marks. For OBC and SC category candidates, the minimum qualifying requirement is 30%, while candidates from the ST category must obtain at least 25% marks to qualify. If there are still vacancies, PwBD applicants' qualifying marks may be reduced by 2%.