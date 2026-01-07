HSNC University To Organise One-Day Conference On Natya Yoga, Bridging Dance, Yoga And Indian Knowledge Systems

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNC University), a State Public University, is all set to organise a one-day academic and cultural conference titled “Foundations of Indian Knowledge Systems: Natya Yoga (Dance in Yoga)” on Friday, 9th January 2026, at Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall, Worli in Mumbai. The conference is being jointly organised by School of Performing Arts (SOPA) and Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness (CSOYW).

The event aims to explore classical Indian dance traditions as integrated systems of knowledge that combine aesthetics, therapy, philosophy and yogic practice, with a special focus on Odissi dance.

Book Release and Panel Discussion

A key highlight of the conference will be the release of the book Odissi Dance: Therapeutics, Aesthetics, Metaphysics, authored by eminent Odissi danseuse and scholar Dr Reela Hota. The publication examines Odissi not only as a performative art form, but as a discipline deeply connected to healing, metaphysical inquiry and embodied awareness.

The book release will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Leena Pujari, Dean, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies. The panel will feature Dr. Reela Hota, Dr. Uma Rele (Principal, Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya), Prof. Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla (Principal, Aditya College of Architecture), Dr. Swami Yogapratap Saraswati (Founder, Satyam Sumiran, Acharya Ekatma Dham) and Dr. Biraj Mehta Rathi, philosopher and activist. The discussion will examine the intersections of dance, wellness, education and Indian philosophical thought.

Distinguished Guests

The conference will be graced by Chief Guests Shri Atul Patne (IAS), Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Government of Maharashtra and Smt Anshu Sinha (IAS), Principal Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra.

The inaugural session will include opening remarks by Col. Prof. (Dr.) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, highlighting the University’s emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and the revival of Indian knowledge traditions within contemporary academic frameworks.

Performance and Practice

The post-lunch session, titled “Gestures of Care: Performance, Art and Healing Worlds”, will focus on the experiential dimensions of Natya Yoga. The session will feature a keynote address by Dr Reela Hota, a presentation on Bhakti Yoga in Manipuri Dance by noted classical dancer Kheersana Yumlembam, insights on Music and Samskaras by Dr Shailesh Srivastava, singer and scholar and Sangeet Natak Akademy awardee, along with dance performances by students of the School of Performing Arts, HSNC University.

Relevance in Contemporary Context

By situating classical dance and yoga within the framework of the Indian Knowledge Systems, the conference seeks to highlight their relevance to modern concerns such as mental well-being, holistic education and cultural sustainability. The initiative reflects HSNC University’s ongoing efforts to integrate tradition-based knowledge with contemporary academic discourse.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 9 January 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m

Venue: Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall, HSNC University, Mumbai

For registrations, interested participants may RSVP to +91 83696 58074 (WhatsApp).