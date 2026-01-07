Guest Faculty Teacher Detained Over Bid To 'Meet Ministers' At Delhi Assembly | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A man was detained by security personnel at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises on Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to "meet ministers" while the House was in session, police said.

The individual, identified as Naveen Dabas, a resident of Budh Vihar in north Delhi, entered the Vidhan Sabha through the main gate after showing his government identity card and making an entry in the visitors' register maintained at the gate, they said.

Police said Dabas has been working as a guest faculty teacher (TGT English) with the Delhi government for around 12 years and is currently posted at a government boys senior secondary school in Mangolpuri.

"He stated during inquiry that he wanted to meet ministers to raise issues related to the betterment, and amendment of policies concerning guest faculty teachers, citing his long service," a senior police officer said.

Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found on his person or in his conduct, and his intent appeared to be limited to raising policy-related grievances, the officer said.

However, police said an inquiry is being conducted as a precaution to rule out any security-related concerns.

