Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September 30

IMD issues orange and red alerts as Maharashtra braces for heavy rainfall till September 30 | FPJ

Mumbai: At the time when the interiors of Maharashtra are suffering the devastating floods and farmers are widely affected, the weather department has issued warning for increased rainfall activity across the state from September 26 to 30. The fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea.

IMD Forecasts Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall

"Widespread rainfall activity with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan, Marathwada and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period," the warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said.

Orange And Red Alerts Issued For Several Districts

From September 27 to 29, the districts which are under Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri; ghats of Pune, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur etc. While for September 28 Raigad district and ghats of Pune are under Red Alert.

Also Watch:

Local Forecast For Mumbai

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with heavy rain and possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 24°C, respectively. The temperatures are below normal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/